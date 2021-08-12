Desjardins Weighs in on Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KRR opened at C$3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.86. The firm has a market cap of C$506.13 million and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.69.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.