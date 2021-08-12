Desjardins Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.57.

Shares of GDI stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$34.85 and a twelve month high of C$60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

