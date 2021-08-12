Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Metro to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Metro from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.89.

MRU opened at C$62.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.11. Metro has a 1 year low of C$52.63 and a 1 year high of C$66.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.