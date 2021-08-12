Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,100

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reiterated a sell rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,568 ($46.62).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of DLN traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,698 ($48.31). The company had a trading volume of 185,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,430. The firm has a market cap of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,522.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,796 ($49.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.