Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €212.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €212.00 ($249.41) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €125.95 ($148.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a twelve month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

