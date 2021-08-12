Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.67, but opened at $24.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 512 shares.

The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72).

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

DAWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.