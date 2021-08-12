Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $184,000 Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.44. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,212. The firm has a market cap of $801.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.71.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

