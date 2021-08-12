Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 62,535 Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,535 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.39% of LAIX worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LAIX by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LAIX by 220.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LAIX during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

LAIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 6,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,205. LAIX Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

LAIX Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

