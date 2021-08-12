Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) versus The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Critical Review

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) and The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Bank of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Princeton pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Princeton has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and The Bank of Princeton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A The Bank of Princeton N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.1% of The Bank of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and The Bank of Princeton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 The Bank of Princeton $66.48 million 3.11 $13.59 million $2.01 15.22

Davide Campari-Milano has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of Princeton. The Bank of Princeton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Princeton has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and The Bank of Princeton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Princeton 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Bank of Princeton has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.93%. Given The Bank of Princeton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Princeton is more favorable than Davide Campari-Milano.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. The company operates 21 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Ocean, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Middlesex Counties in central New Jersey, as well as in additional areas in portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

