DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $751,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

VEEV opened at $319.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.45. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.