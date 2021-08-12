DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,064,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

