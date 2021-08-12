DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $779,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,382,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,905,000.

RYT stock opened at $299.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.05 and a 52 week high of $302.51.

