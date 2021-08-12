DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184,387 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,469 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

