DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 4,980 IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after purchasing an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $61,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $2,710,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $117.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $120.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.