DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 44,515 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,573,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,136,000 after buying an additional 833,470 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 96,599 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.