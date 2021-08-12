DAV Coin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $1.03 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00062922 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00376164 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,808.66 or 0.99930563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074737 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

