Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $86.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

NYSE:DAR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $75.89. 11,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.32.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after purchasing an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after purchasing an additional 672,953 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after purchasing an additional 201,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after purchasing an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

