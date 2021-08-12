Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

DAR stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 281.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

