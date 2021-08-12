Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.24. 3,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.