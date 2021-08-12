Darktrace (LON:DARK) Trading 2.2% Higher

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 637.50 ($8.33) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17). 1,286,746 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,418,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 578.24.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

