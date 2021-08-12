Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

DANOY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.97. 144,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,772. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

