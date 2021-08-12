Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.93 ($106.97).

A number of brokerages have commented on DAI. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Thursday, reaching €74.88 ($88.09). The stock had a trading volume of 1,684,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €75.83. Daimler has a 1-year low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.