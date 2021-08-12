Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Trading Down 1.1%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $90.50 and last traded at $90.50. 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Daifuku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.50 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.20.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

