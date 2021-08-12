DA Davidson Lowers Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target to $7.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATER. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,021. Aterian has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $141.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.21.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,161,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,539,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

