D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 4,892 Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEDU opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $382.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

BEDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

