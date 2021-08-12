D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 14,524 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,524 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 242,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PROS by 44.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 138,514 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PROS by 218.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 69,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 47,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 543.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO opened at $43.14 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.