D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,798 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 21,401.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 388,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 386,944 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $2,601,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital Southwest by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $584.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

