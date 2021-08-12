D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after acquiring an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $1,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,829,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $46.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

