D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $415,000 Stake in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.23% of Select Interior Concepts worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

