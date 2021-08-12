D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $403,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,296 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

