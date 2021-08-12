D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 4,891 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after purchasing an additional 215,484 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $948.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $158,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,122.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,718 shares of company stock worth $2,199,958. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.