CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.88. 712,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,622. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.68. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

