Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Piper Sandler

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.64.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

CYTK traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,758. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.39. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,195. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.