CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Trading Down 6.1%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. 4,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 291,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $683.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in CURO Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CURO Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CURO Group by 158.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

