CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CURI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,321. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $726.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Several research firms recently commented on CURI. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

