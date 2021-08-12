Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

CMLS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $253.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

