Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,552. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -5.06.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

