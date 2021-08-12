Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $224,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $564,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RDN stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.