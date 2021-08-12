Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 249.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

