Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 32.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shutterstock by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,198,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,933,063.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

