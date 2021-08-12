Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 58.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,281,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,293,000 after purchasing an additional 424,484 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 130.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 322,793 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 9.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,353,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,863,000 after buying an additional 202,257 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,603.25. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

