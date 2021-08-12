Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

CIEN opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

