Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 727 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 74,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $30,114.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,342 shares of company stock worth $233,120. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $94.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

