Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 15,692 StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,621 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,548 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after purchasing an additional 786,782 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,210 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in StepStone Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,676,000 after purchasing an additional 265,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

NASDAQ STEP opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.23.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

StepStone Group Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.