Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 6,772 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 486.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last ninety days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.