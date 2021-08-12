CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,071,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405,000 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of CubeSmart worth $559,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 716,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.