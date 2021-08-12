Crust Network (CRU) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Crust Network has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $103.85 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $56.33 or 0.00126984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00875443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00110265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00155692 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,629 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

