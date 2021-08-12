Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 359.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

