Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £175.36 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,768 ($114.55) per share, for a total transaction of £175.36 ($229.11).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 8,834 ($115.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,770 ($75.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,639.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

