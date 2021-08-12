Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £175.36 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 8,768 ($114.55) per share, for a total transaction of £175.36 ($229.11).
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 8,834 ($115.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,770 ($75.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,956 ($117.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,639.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
