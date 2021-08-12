CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $20.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in CRH by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 148.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 257,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,759.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 286,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 50.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.25. 11,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.38.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

